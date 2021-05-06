NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones wins eNASCAR race at virtual Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones won the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at virtual Darlington Raceway on Wednesday night, ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the real Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Wednesday’s race was the first series race with the Next Gen race car expected to make its real-world competitive debut next season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. started on the pole and held off William Byron to lead early in the race. Several wrecks marred the first half of the race, including a large multi-car crash in the first turn of the first lap. Even so, the yellow flag didn’t wave for an on-track incident until lap 55 for a single-car crash by Alex Bowman.

William Byron and Timmy Hill took over command of the race after lap 50. Jones, though, made a move to take the lead with two laps remaining.

“We were 11th on that second-to-last restart; then, they all crashed and we got up there,” Jones said. “Hopefully, this is a good omen and we can get this STP Chevy in victory lane this weekend.”

Anthony Alfredo finished second, Earnhardt was third, Tyler Reddick fourth, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

The eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRaacing Series will return to action May 19 at the virtual Circuit of the Americas.

