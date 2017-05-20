NASCAR Cup: Ernie Cope is A.J. Allmendinger’s new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ernie Cope is the new crew chief on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The race team confirmed Cope’s new position to NBC Sports after Motorsport.com reported it.

Cope’s first outing as Allmendinger’s new crew chief will be in the Monster Energy Open preliminary race to the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday. His first points-paying race as crew chief on the No. 47 team will be the Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte, on May 28.

Cope replaces Randall Burnett, who will fill a different position with JTG-Daugherty, according to the NBC report. Burnett had been Allmendinger’s crew chief since 2016.

Before moving to the crew chief position, Cope was JTG-Daugherty Racing’s Competition Director. He served as a fill-in crew chief on the No. 47 team for four races earlier this season, though, three of those while Burnett served a three-race suspension for three loose lug nuts in the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger sits 30th in the Cup Series points standings, 11 races into the season. He has two top-10 finishes, including a third in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)