NASCAR Cup: ‘Everything is great’ for Kyle Busch Foundation

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch has a new catchphrase — “Everything is great” — coming out of his controversial altercation with Joey Logano and members of his No. 22 Team Penske crew after the March 12 Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Busch’s hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now, Busch is using that catchphrase to race money for his Kyle Busch Foundation through t-shirt sales.

At Phoenix International Raceway on March 17, Busch and Logano were required to meet with NASCAR officials to discuss the on-track incident between the two drivers on the final lap of the Lasw Vegas race. After the meeting, Busch started most, if not all, of his responses to reporters’ questions with, “Everything is great.”

Busch announced via Twitter on Monday that the Kyle Busch Foundation will benefit from the sale of t-shirts featuring the phrase.

“#EverythingIsGreat! Including these t-shirts for $22 + free shipping. All proceeds 2 @theKBFoundation . Order now http://t.co/wKNVkxnc6Y ,” Busch ( @KyleBusch ) tweeted.

Shirts may be purchased at RowdyBusch.com . The $22 cost for the shirts reflect Logano’s car number.

Busch isn’t the first driver to turn and altercation with Logano into a t-shirt sale. After a race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in 2010, Logano said of Kevin Harvick, “His wife wears the firesuit in the family and tells him what the do. It’s probably not his fault.” The statement was a dig at Harvick’s wife, Delana Harvick, who used to wear firesuits that matched her husband’s during races.

Soon after Logano’s quote, the Harvicks sold t-shirts saying, “I wear the firesuit in this family,” via Harvick’s website, with profits going to Harvick’s charitable foundation.

