NASCAR Cup: extra stage added to Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 500, scheduled for May 28 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, will be made up of four stages, as opposed to the three stages that have made up all the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, so far, this season, according to an announcement made by NASCAR on Monday. Also, the stages will be equal in distance, with each stage consisting of 100 laps, unlike in other races where the first two stages are equal distances, followed by a longer third stage.

“The stage racing format is delivering more dramatic moments over an entire race, fueling tremendous racing action this season,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “With a fourth stage added to the Coca-Cola 600, the historic event will have another layer of strategy for teams and even more excitement within the race for fans.”

The extra stage will provide competitors an opportunity to earn extra points, as points will be awarded at the end of each stage, just like in the other races this season.

“For 58 years, the Coca-Cola 600 as been a crown jewel on the NASCAR circuit, because it presents unique challenges that don’t exist in any other race,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and COO Marcus Smith said. “The distance is greater. The test of endurance is greater. The challenge of adjusting to the track sufrace from hot to cool puts more pressure on crew chiefs and pit crews. It’s only fitting that teams have an opportunity to be rewarded for the extra effort required to win at the 600. An additional stage win and that extra playoff point in May could be critical for playoff success in the fall.”

The 2016 Coca-Cola 600 was criticized for its lack of excitement, as it contained a green-flag run of 131 laps and Martin Truex Jr. led all but eight laps (12 miles) of the 400-lap (600-mile) race.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be shown live on FOX. The race is scheduled for an approximate 6 p.m. ET green flag.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)