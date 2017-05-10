NASCAR Cup: Fanatics bringing haulers back to tracks

By AMANDA VINCENT

Fanatics, the sports retail company that sells merchandise at NASCAR race tracks, is overhauling its at-the-track sales model by somewhat returning to merchandise haulers to have multiple sales points at the track. The new sales model, set to roll out later this month at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, is being described as a hybrid between the old hauler model and the tent “superstore” model.

“If all we were doing was dumping the tent to go to haulers, I know we’d be taking a step backwards … and we would probably see (our numbers) drop because the tent shopping experience is a better shopping experience,” Fanatics Retail President Ross Tennenbaum told ESPN . “There are still people out there who go, ‘We want the haulers back.’ You’re going to find most of them won’t say it’s because they didn’t like the [shopping] experience, they liked it because of the nostalgia and they liked seeing Jeff Gordon’s big picture on the truck, which is really cool-looking. What we’re trying to do is we have a chance at seeing a much bigger increase of per capita (sales) if we can reach more of the fans more consistently throughout the entire race.”

Until 2015, individual race teams handled their own at-the-track merchandise sales, each with its own trailer(s) from which it sold its team/driver-specific merchandise. Fanatics, though, took over at-the-track merchandise sales in 2015 and gradually consolidated offerings to a large tent.

According to the ESPN report, going forward, Fanatics plans to have mini-stores inside race tracks, while having haulers located at entrance gates outside the track.

