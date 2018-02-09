NASCAR Cup: fantasy racing revamped

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has announced a new fantasy racing game, NASCAR Fantasy Live, that reflects the stage format that was instituted at all three national levels of NASCAR competition last year. The game utilizes NASCAR official scoring is accessible from NASCAR.com and the NASCAR Mobile app. Yahoo! Sports recently shuttered its NASCAR fantasy game.

In the new game, players may make in-race driver substitutions and receive bonuses for correctly predicted stage and race wins. Players may register at NASCAR.com/fantasy and set their rosters for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 18. Points will be awarded for drivers’ stage and race finishes. Bonus points will be awarded for correctly predicting a race’s pole sitter, winners of each race stage, race-winning driver and winning manufacturer.

“In NASCAR, every lap matters,” NASCAR Digital Media Managing Director Tim Clark said. “The new NASCAR Fantasy Live game reflects the lap-by-lap intensity of modern NASCAR racing by giving fans the opportunity to strategize and adjust their driver lineups in real-time during races.”

Players select five drivers and a “garage” driver prior to each race. The “garage” driver may be substituted for any of the other five drivers prior to the start of the final stage of a given race. Players may use drivers 10 times throughout the season. If a driver is in the “garage” position on a player’s roster at the end of a race, that race will not count as one of the 10 for that driver.

The game will run throughout the 26-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season. The points leader after the regular-season-ending Brickyard 400 will be awarded $10,000.

“As our sport continues to evolve, it only made sense for our fantasy game to follow suit,” Clark said. “The new NASCAR Fantasy Live will engage fans more deeply than ever before, and we’re excited about that.”

