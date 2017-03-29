NASCAR Cup: Felix Sabates plans to be back at the track soon

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing minority owner Felix Sabates plans to return to the track soon to watch his race teams (No. 1 CGR Chevrolet of Jamie McMurray and No. 42 of recent race winner Kyle Larson in the Monter Energy NASCAR Cup Series) compete in person. Sabates said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Monday that he’s “95 percent good” and “ready” to go. He also said he plans to make his return to the track at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9 or at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on April 30.

Sabates had a health scare last year that had his daughter fearing for her father’s life during the October 2016 race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and resulted in team co-owner Chip Ganassi buying a suit for his business partner’s funeral. According to the 71-year-old Sabates, he was in intensive care for 73 days and in a coma for 29 days as the result of a serious ailment that began to affect him last August.

“I was really sick,” Sabates said. “There were times that my family and the doctors didn’t think I was going to make it,” Sabates said.

Sabates’ travel still is limited.

“I can’t get in a plane and fly,” Sabates said. “I’m still not in a good enough shape, because my lungs won’t take it.”

