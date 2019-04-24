NASCAR Cup: fewer laps, more miles at Sonoma Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for its yearly road-course race there on June 23, the race will be scheduled for fewer laps but will be longer in distance that Cup Series races there in the recent past, as the series will return to the original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout.

This year, the series’ course around Sonoma Raceway will include the Carousel, beginning at turn four, running through turns five and six and ending at the turn-seven hairpin. With the change, the 2019 race will cover 226.8 miles in 90 laps. On the previous layout, the race was 110 laps for a distance of 218.9 miles. The 90 laps of this year’s race will be divided into two 20-lap stages and a final 50-lap stage.

The Cup Series raced the 2.52-mile route that included the Carousel between 1989 and 1997, shifting to the 1.99-mile layout in 1998.

The addition of the Carousel to the 2019 NASCAR race course has resulted in the facility adding a new fan viewing area it’s calling “The Point” in the peninsula between turns one and six. The area is being upgraded with a 1,550-square-foot Humboldt Redwood shade structure with concession locations.

“With all the twists and turns of the Sonoma Raceway road course, every fan has their own opinion of the best place to watch the races,” Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager said, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “The Point adds one more terrific viewing option; not to mention a fun place to hang out.”

