NASCAR Cup: fines issued after Kansas Speedway race

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, and crew chief Paul Wolfe talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 15, 2016 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two fines after the Kansas Speedway weekend that culminated in the May 11 running of the Digital Ally 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske team of driver Brad Keselowski, and Peter Sospenzo, crew chief on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team that had Quin Houff as driver at Kansas, each were fined $10,000, because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after Saturday night’s Cup Series race.

Keselowski won the race, his third Cup Series win of the season. Houff was 34th.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series also competed at Kansas Speedway last weekend, but no penalties were assessed after that series’ race May 10.

