NASCAR Cup: fines issued for lug nut violations at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two fines for lug-nut rule violations following Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, and Chad Johnston, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson, each were fined $10,000 because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after the Pocono race. Hamlin won the Gander RV 400. Larson finished 5th.

NASCAR also issued indefinite suspensions to team crew members Brandon J. Lee and Zachary L. Yager for violations of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Lee also was indefinitely suspended for a substance abuse policy violation last year.

