NASCAR Cup: fines issued for lug nut violations at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR issued two fines for lug-nut rule violations following Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.
Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, and Chad Johnston, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson, each were fined $10,000 because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after the Pocono race. Hamlin won the Gander RV 400. Larson finished 5th.
NASCAR also issued indefinite suspensions to team crew members Brandon J. Lee and Zachary L. Yager for violations of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Lee also was indefinitely suspended for a substance abuse policy violation last year.
