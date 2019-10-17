NASCAR Cup: fire aboard JTG-Daugherty Racing hauler

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing hauler experienced a fire en route from North Carolina to Kansas Speedway near Kansas City for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the race team revealed via social media Thursday morning.

“On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire,” a statement from JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter, distributed via the team’s Twitter account (@JTGRacing) read. “Both our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage to our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available.”

Neither hauler drivers were injured.

Ryan Preece is the driver of the No. 47. JTG-Daugherty Racing also fields a No. 37 Chevrolet, driven by Chris Buescher. Sunday’s race at Kansas will be the 32nd race of the 36-race season, the elimination race of the second round, or round of 12, of the 209 playoffs. Neither Preece nor Buescher is in the playoffs.

The fire on the No. 47 hauler is the second transporter-related incident ahead of the Kansas Speedway race weekend. The No. 10 Kaulig Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series team transporter wrecked in North Carolina on Wednesday. The Xfinity Series races at Kansas on Saturday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).