NASCAR Cup: first quarter power rankings

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hit the quarter mark of its 36-race 2019 season prior to its Easter break, with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 13 being its ninth race of the season. The second quarter begins Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday with the running of the Geico 500.

Before Talladega, though, lets take one last look back at the opening quarter of 2019.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske shut out all their fellow competitors, combining to win all nine races. JGR reigned supreme with three of its drivers — Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. — combining to win six of those nine races.

NASCAR power rankings, though, are about individual drivers and teams, not their parent organizations. So here are the AutoRacingDaily.com power rankings for the first quarter of 2019:

Kyle Busch — How could Busch not be first. After all, he leads the Cup Series in wins with three, and he’s the series points leader. Also worth noting — Busch is the only driver to have top-10 finishes in all nine races, so far.

Considering only five drivers have won in the first nine races, it only stands to reason that those five drivers be the top-five in the power rankings. After all, they’re the five who already are locked into the playoffs. So consider Busch, Hamlin, Truex, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano the top-five in the power rankings. But in what order?

Keselowski and Hamlin are the other two multi-race winners, each with two wins.

2. Brad Keselowski — second in championship points behind Busch with 12 to Busch’s 20.

3. Denny Hamlin — has 11 championship points.

4. Joey Logano — along with Truex is a single-race winner, but he’s second to Busch in the regular points standings and trails only Busch in stage wins with four. Logano also has nine playoff points to Truex’s five.

5. Martin Truex Jr. — the latest Cup Series winner, claiming his first-career Cup Series win April 13 at Richmond.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch — Harvick is fourth in the points standings, highest among winless drivers, and has four top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in the first nine races. Busch, meanwhile, is the only somewhat bright spot in a dismal start to the season for Chevrolet. He is the highest Chevy driver in the standings in seventh on the strength of three top-fives and six top-10s, so far, in 2019.

