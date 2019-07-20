NASCAR Cup: five drivers in backup cars at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

After incidents in the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions at New Hampshire in Loudon on Saturday, William Byron and Kyle Larson became the fourth and fifth drivers to go to backup cars, and therefore, will start in the back for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

“I just locked up the brakes,” Larson said. “Simple as that, locked them up.”

Other drivers in backup cars and going to the back for Sunday’s green flag include Denny Hamlin, Ryan Newman and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. Like Byron and Larson, Newman and Hamlin’s cars also sustained damage during practice incidents during Friday’s only practice session.

“It’s not as good as the primary. It’s a backup for a reason,” Hamlin said of his backup car after qualifying. “It’s been in the trailer for a long time, so we’re going to do the best we can with it. Hopefully, execute well and have the right strategy and good track position and try to make something of the weekend.”

Bowman’s team went to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson’s backup car after Bowman crashed his backup car in final practice Saturday.

“The plan for the 88 (Bowman) is to get the 48 (Johnson’s) car. We chose that because its a painted car and not a wrapped car, versus the 9 (Chase Elliott). To re-wrap the 48 is a better option as far as body tolerances and things like that.”

Bowman already was in his backup car after the driveshaft on his primary car came apart during qualifying Friday.

“There was just a big boom going down the front straightaway, and then, smoke and oil everywhere,” Bowman said. “I just tried to get it off the race track. I parked down there in turns one and two once before, with the car on fire, and the guy with the fire extinguisher, so I’m not friends with turns one and two, there. It’s just a bummer. I don’t know that we were going to qualify very well with turns one and two being a ‘beach’ right now with all the speedy dry down there, but we were definitely going to start better than last. But, obviously, we’re going to start last now. I’m bummer for my Axalta 88 guys. The race car has been really good all day, but we’ll put a new driveshaft in it and go from there.”

