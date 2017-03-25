NASCAR Cup: five drivers lose practice time at Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be docked 15 minutes of practice time Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., as the series prepares for Sunday’s Auto Club 400. David Ragan, Joey Logano, Trevor Bayne, Matt DiBenedetto and Gray Gaulding lost practice time because of the difficulties their teams had in getting their cars through pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

Of the five aforementioned drivers, Ragan was the only one who made a qualifying attempt on Friday, qualifying 27th. The other four drivers failed to make qualifying attempts because their teams were unable to get their cars through inspection in time to get them onto the track during the 20-minute first round of qualifying. As a result, they will start Sunday’s race in the back on new tires.

