NASCAR Cup: five interesting changes coming in 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet, talks to his crew chief, Chad Knaus, during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

From a brand new package of rules and regulations in the Cup Series to a plethora of crew chiefs, drivers, and teammates switching teams altogether, NASCAR is expected to undergo a series of new changes that will alter the way the entire franchise works. Most of the changes are expected to be complete by 2020 as many of NASCAR’s circuit contracts come to an end – just as we’re starting to enter into a period that will see the dynamic of lower rung talent shift in an attempt to prepare young drivers for the new Cup Series events.

NASCAR’s most successful crew chief of the last 100 years is currently working on a new car that won’t be driven by Jimmie Johnson for the first time since 2001, and 2019 will see Chad Knaus instead redirecting his focus to shepherding the talents of fellow-Hendrick motor sports teammate William Byron, who will be driving the No. 24 Chevrolet.

At the same time, No. 48 team and Johnson will be heading to Speedweeks in Daytona, along with Kevin Meendering as its crew chief. After almost fours ears of working with Elliot Sadler of Xfinity, Meendering will be given his first chance to drive in the Cup along with a seven-time champion who is nearing the end of a long and successful career – an event that will be enough to rival even online blackjack.

Another change will be directed at the Cup Series road courses, with Sonoma Raceway brining back the Carousel. Almost lost in the excite of the inaugural race weekend on the Charlotte Roval in 2018, a press conference announced a course alteration for the Sonoma Cup race weekend which is taking place June 21-23.

The change, which is being done to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the track, will see the alterations turn the track back to its original 2.52-mile, 12 turn layouts. Cup races used the Carousal layout until 1998, but that was still on a 1.99-mile layout. IndyCar also used to race on the Carousel at one stage.

The new 2019 rules package will make its first appearance as it debuts with the first of the season’s visit to the Talladega Superspeedway for the April races. This is important, as it’s set to be the first NASCAR race on the superspeedway that’ll be done without a restrictor plate since as far back as 1988. The tapered spaces are meant to serve the same purpose of the restrictor plate, and officials aren’t sure exactly how well it will perform until the series makes its way to Alabama. Fans are keen to see how it will unfold considering how Stewart-Haas Racing completed dominated Talladega during October’s events from last year.

The Xfinity series looks to have less competition in the upcoming season. A full field will now be made up of a total of 38 cars, which is two down from the previous 40, but it’s speculated that the series will have less influence on the Cup Series.