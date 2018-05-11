NASCAR Cup: five teams penalized practice time at Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers/teams were docked practice time at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Friday as preparations were made for Saturday night’s KC Masterpiece 400 at the track because of pre-race inspection issues at Dover (Del.) International speedway on May 6, prior to the AAA Drive for Autism 400.

Dover race winners Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team and the No. 3 and No. 31 Richard Childress Racing teams of Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman were docked 15 minutes of opening practice at Kansas Friday after twice failing pre-race inspection at Dover.

The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team of Alex Bowman lost 30 minutes in opening practice at Kansas on Friday as a result of three Dover pre-race inspection failures. Their car chiefs also were ejected at Dover prior to the race there.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).