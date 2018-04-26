NASCAR Cup: five teams test tires at Michigan International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rescheduling because of a rainy forecast in Michigan and a delayed race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, Goodyear conducted a two-day Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tire test at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Tuesday and Wednesday. Participating teams included the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Michigan native Brad Keselowski, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of austin Dillon, the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Aric Almirola, the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Alex Bowman. Almirola and his SHR team only participated on the first day of the test.

The test at MIS originally was scheduled for April 17 and 18. Meanwhile, Tuesday and Wednesday were set aside for a similar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but MIS was given the Indy dates, because both Cup Series races at Michigan (June 10 and Aug. 12) fall before the Brickyard 400 scheduled date of Sept. 9. According Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker, the Indianapolis test will probably be rescheduled for June or July.

Keselowski told Motorsport.com that a tri-zone tire was tested at Michigan.

“If you think of the tire as having one compound that grips the asphalt here at Michigan International Speedway, this particular tire has three separate compounds within them, which gives them the ability to tune in the durability and performance at the same time. With this kind of formulation, hopefully they can work the two together,” Keselowski said. “I thought it was a slight improvement. The durability wasn’t a concern, so there’s some promise there. It’s not perfect, but that’s why we have testing.”

Kyle Larson was the winner of both Cup Series races at MIS last year, his most recent of three-consecutive wins at the track.

