NASCAR Cup: Florida woman arrested for harassing Tony Stewart

By AMANDA VINCENT
Kathi Russell of Cape Coral, Fla., was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges of stalking, terroristic mischief and intimidation for stalking an harassing NASCAR team co-owner and former driver Tony Stewart, members of his family and team sponsors for more than a year. Her actions stemmed from anger as a result of Stewart not giving her an autograph at a race track.
An Indianapolis television station has reported that Russell made hundreds of anonymous calls to Stewart, his mother and sister for more than a year, playing disturbing audio clips and laughing maniacally. She also made a false claim to authorities that Stewart’s plane transported narcotics and called media outlets, providing false “tips” about Stewart.
