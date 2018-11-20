NASCAR Cup: Ford top manufacturer of 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning race win in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday was the 19th win of the 36-race 2018 season for Ford, making the manufacturer the best of 2018.

“A lot of hard work has gone into our NASCAR program these last four years and today is a fitting reward,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “We have a loyal group of Ford employees and fans who cheer for us all year and I’m most happy for them because it’s obviously been a long time since we’ve been in this position.”

The 2018 title is the first manufacturers’ championship for Ford since 2002, even though Kurt Busch won the drivers’ championship as a Ford driver in 2004. The Logano/Ford titles of 2018 mark the first time the Ford camp has won simultaneous manufacturer and drivers’ championships in the Cup Series since Dale Jarrett’s 1999 championship season.

“It means a lot to me personally to have both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship,” Ford’s Edsel B. Ford II said. “It has been since 1999, and I was there with Robert Yates and Dale Jarrett. Doing it again, 19 years later, it is absolutely indescribable to me.”

The Ford teams of Stewart-Haas Racing (Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Busch and Aric Almirola) and Team Penske (Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Newman) combined for 19 wins in the 36-race season. Kevin Harvick won eight races, tying him with Toyota driver Kyle Busch Busch for most, overall, in 2018.

The 2018 season is the last in Cup competition for the Ford Fusion, as the manufacturer makes the switch to Mustang for 2019.

While Ford was tops in Cup, Chevrolet claimed manufacturers’ championships in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series. The Chevy camp also took the drivers’ championship in the Xfinity Series with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team won the Xfinity owners’ title. In the Truck Series, the No. 16 Hattori Racing Toyota teams with its driver, Brett Moffitt, won both the drivers and manufacturers’ championship.

