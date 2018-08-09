NASCAR Cup: Ford unveils its Mustang for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

After announcing in mid-April that it would switch from Fusion to Mustang for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Ford Performance unveiled that 2019 Cup Series race car Thursday in Michigan, ahead of Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

“Mustang has raced since it was first sold in 1964,” Ford Executive Vice President of Product Development and Purchasing Hau Thai-Tang said. “After more than a half-century, it feels great to finally let Mustang run in the top echelon of America’s most popular stock-car racing series.”

Mustang will become the fourth name plate used by Ford in NASCAR’s top series in modern history (since 1972), following the Thunderbird, Taurus and Fusion. The manufacturer switched to Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2011.

“We look forward to seeing the Ford Mustang, a cultural icon, on the track in the most competitive series in all of motorsports,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “Our sport eagerly anticipates the performance, style and fanfare the Mustang will bring to the track each weekend, beginning at the 2019 Daytona 500.”

Ford is the third of the three active manufacturers in the Cup Series to introduce a new or remodeled car in a three-year period. Chevrolet is in its first year with the Camaro ZL1, and Toyota hit the track with a redesigned Camry in 2017.

Thursday’s unveiling ceremony included all 13 full-time Ford drivers in the Cup Series. The new Mustang was driven into a make-shift victory lane by former driver and Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).