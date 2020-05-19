NASCAR Cup: forecast pushes up race start time at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light YOURFACEHERE Ford, leads Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved up the scheduled start time of Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 Cup Series race at Darlington (S.C.) to 6 p.m. ET because of inclement weather in the Wednesday night forecast. The race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

The race originally was scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. green flag. It will be the Cup Series’ second-consecutive race at Darlington and the second since NASCAR’s return to racing after a 10-week hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Toyota 500 does take the green flag, it will do so with Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon on the front row as a result of Preece finishing 20th and Dillon 19th in The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington on Sunday. The starting lineup for Wednesday’s race was determined by inverting the finishing order of the top-20 drivers in Sunday’s race, and then, the 21st through 40th-place finishers in Sunday’s race starting in those same positions for Wednesday’s race.

Kevin Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 on Sunday.

