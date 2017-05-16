NASCAR Cup: Former driver Bruce Hill passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bruce Hill, the 1975 NASCAR Winston Cup Series (now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) Rookie of the Year, passed away May 14, 2017, at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kan., of complications from esophageal cancer. He was 67.

The Topeka native competed in NASCAR’s top series from 1974 until 1981, running a single race in 1974 and going full-time the following year. He made a total of 100-career starts in the series, resulting in three top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes. He ran a double-digit number of races yearly between 1975 and 1978, running the most races in his rookies season of 1975 when he ran 26 races. That also was the year he posted all three of his career top-fives and 11 of his top-10 finishes. All three of those top-fives were fifth-place finishes from behind the wheel of a car owned by L.D. Morland at Rockingham, N.C., and two-straight at Darlington (S.C.) Racing and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Hill, who raced the No. 47, attended two Cup Series races last year at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway as a guest of the current No. 47 team of JTG-Daugherty Racing and driver A.J. Allmendinger. Allmendinger’s No. 47 carried a throwback paint scheme honoring Hill last September in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Hill’s graveside service will be Thursday at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. Messages of condolences may be submitted at PenwellGabelTopeka.com

