NASCAR Cup: former driver ‘Little Bud’ Moore passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver and promoter Paul “Little Bud” Moore passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. His nickname of Bud was changed to Little Bud to avoid confusion with legendary NASCAR car owner Bud Moore.

Moore, a Charleston, S.C., native, competed as a driver in 41 NASCAR premier series races between 1964 and 1973. His best season in the series was 1965 when he posted three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in 14 races as a driver for Louis Weatherbee. His best points finish was 29th in 1968.

Moore never competed full-time at NASCAR’s top level. His career stats include 19 top-10 finishes. Moore ran the Daytona 500 once, in e1968, finishing 48th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)