NASCAR Cup: four car chiefs ejected at ISM Raceway

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pits following an on-track incident during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 03, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car chiefs were ejected from the garage and pit areas of ISM Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500, the penultimate race of the 2019 season, because of multiple failed inspections prior to Saturday’s qualifying.

Josh Kirk of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of playoff driver Chase Elliott, Mark Fordham of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports team that has Ross Chastain as driver at ISM Raceway, Raymond Fox of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron and Greg Emmer of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of driver Matt DiBenedetto were ejected after their cars failed inspection twice.

Each of the aforementioned cars passed the third time through inspection, so all four drivers were allowed to make qualifying attempts Saturday. Elliott qualified sixth, DiBenedetto 16th, Byron 18th and Chastain 32nd.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).