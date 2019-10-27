NASCAR Cup: four cars fail inspection after Martinsville Speedway qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four cars failed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection ahead of Sunday’s First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway — the No. 6 of Ryan Newman, the No. 32 of Corey LaJoie, the No. 51 of B.J. McLeod and the No. 77 of Timmy Hill. As a result of the inspection failures, their qualifying times from Saturday will be disallowed, and they’ll start Sunday’s race in the final four positions, 35th through 38th.

Newman was 27th in qualifying on Saturday, LaJoie 28th, McLeod 33rd and Hill 37th. They’ll start in order of car owner points.

Playoff drivers qualified in the top-three positions, with Denny Hamlin on the pole for the third time this season. Chase Elliott qualified second but will drop to the back before the green flag because of an engine change during opening practice Saturday morning. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. qualified third.

