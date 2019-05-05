NASCAR Cup: four cars to back at Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four cars twice failed pre-qualifying inspection for the Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday, so they’ll drop to the back for the race and each team will lose a member for the event.

Cars failing inspection twice at Dover include the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr., the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Matt Tifft, the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Ryan Preece and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Alex Bowman.

Tifft’s car failed a third time through inspection, and as a result, will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race. He’ll also be docked 30 minutes of practice time next weekend at Kansas Speedway. Bowman, Truex and Preece will each lose 15 minutes of practice time at Kansas.

Bowman was the highest qualifier of the four affected drivers, qualifying fifth. Truex also qualified in the top-20 in 13th.

The Gander RV 400 is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. ET green flag Sunday but likely will be delayed by rain.

