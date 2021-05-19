NASCAR Cup: four crew chiefs fined after Dover International Speedway weekend

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 16: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four NASCAR Cup Series teams were issued penalties for loose/missing lug nuts after the Dover (Del.) International Speedway race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Drydene 400.

Randall Burnett, crew chief on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team of driver Tyler Reddick; Luke Lambert, crew chief for Chris Buescher on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team; Ryan “Rudy” Fugle, crew chief on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron; and Trent Owens, crew chief on the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Ryan Preece, each were fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut.

the NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Dover last weekend, but no penalties were issued after Saturday's Drydene 200.

