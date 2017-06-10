NASCAR Cup: four teams docked practice time at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked 15 minutes practice time at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s Pocono 400 because of issues in pre-qualifying inspection Friday.

The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones and the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet team of Derrike Cope were late to pre-qualifying inspection. Meanwhile, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Daniel Suarez and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kurt Busch twice failed pre-qualifying inspection.

