NASCAR Cup: four teams lose practice time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked practice time by NASCAR on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as teams prepared for Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team and Corey LaJoie’s No. 23 BK Racing Toyota team each lost 15 minutes of time in opening practice Saturday morning, because they were late to inspection last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon before the Overton’s 301 there.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team were each docked 15 minutes in final practice later in the day Saturday because of inspection problems at New Hampshire.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)