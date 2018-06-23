Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: four teams lose practice time at Sonoma Raceway

LOUDON, NH – MAY 30: David Ragan, driver of the #38 Dockside Logistics Ford, looks on during testing for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 30, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR docked four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team practice time at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Friday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the first road-course race of the year for the series. Penalties were served in the first of two practice sessions.

David Ragan’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team lost 30 minutes of practice time at Sonoma for failing pre-race inspection three times June 10 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, prior to the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400. The series was off last weekend.

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch, the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Kasey Kahne were each docked 15 minutes in opening practice at Sonoma for twice failing pre-race inspection at Michigan.

