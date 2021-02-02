NASCAR Cup: Frank Kerr joins new Live Fast Motorsports team as crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Frank Kerr will be crew chief on the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team for driver and team co-owner B.J. McLeod in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. The new race team, set to make its debut in the 2021 Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14, also is co-owned by former driver Matt Tifft.

“It means so much to have Frank join the team and crew chief,” McLeod said. “He’s the backbone for this new driver/crew chief combination, and it’s meant so much as we get our program started to have Frank here.”

Kerr has been a crew chief at NASCAR’s national level since 2005 and has experience in all three national divisions. He has two wins as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Marcos Ambrose as driver at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2009 and 2010.

Kerr has 284 races of experience in the Cup Series, the last of those coming with Corey LaJoie and Cole Whitt at the now-defunct TriStar Motorsports. His career Cup Series starts include eight top-fives and 17 top-10 race finishes, including two career-best second-place finishes at Watkins Glen with Ambrose in 2009 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with David Gilliland in 2013.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).