NASCAR Cup: Front nose issues continue for part of Joe Gibbs Racing camp

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two Joe Gibbs Racing teams, the No. 18 of Kyle Busch and the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin, and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Christopher Bell (a team with a technical alliance with JGR) remain in NASCAR’s dog house because of an issue with the front nose on their cars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They, along with the No. 19 and No. 20 JGR teams of Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones, were docked practice time on Friday because of the use of body filler to manipulate fender shape. According to NASCAR officials, the problem with the noses on Busch, Hamlin and Bell’s cars Saturday were unrelated.

Rain forced the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday, so NASCAR set the starting grid for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 by last year’s car owner points. That put Kyle Busch on the pole, Hamlin in fourth and Bell 22nd, but they’ll have to, instead, start in the back because of their latest issues.

Further penalties, including possible points deductions, are expected.

Chase Elliott also will have to drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race. His No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection twice Saturday. His car chief also was ejected from the LVMS garage and pit area for the remainder of the race weekend.

