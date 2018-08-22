NASCAR Cup: Front Row Motorsports makes highest bid for BK Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

A $2 million bid from Front Row Motorsports was the winning bid in an auction for BK Racing that ended Monday. The sale, though, is awaiting approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Craig Whitley. Sale approval was scheduled for Tuesday, but because of objections from BK Racing owner Ron Devine and BK Racing engine supplier Race Engines Plus, a continuance until Thursday has been issued.

“Don’t read that I’m opening bidding, Whitney said in court Tuesday. “This is a continuance and nothing more.”

Devine put his race team in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Court-appointed trustee Matt Smith has been in control of the team since March. Prior to the open of the auction, Smith said 29 parties showed interest in purchasing BK Racing, but few turned out for the auction. Aside from Front Row Motorsports, bidders included GMS Racing President Mike Beam and Devine. Devine’s bid was in effort to regain control of his race team. Meanwhile, Beam wanted to run the team with a technical alliance with GMS Racing, which competes in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

“The bank is not willing to let the bird in the hand go,” Union Bank & Trust attorney David Schilli said in court Tuesday. “We were hoping for a spirited competition at the auction, and it didn’t happen. It’s time for the process to come to an end.”

Union Bank & Trust is one of BK Racing’s creditors.

“I think everyone is upset with the outcome except the buyer,” Glenn Thompson, attorney for Race Engines Plus, said.

Some of BK Racing’s assets already have been sold. Obaika Racing has purchased equipment including a transporter and 19 race car chassis for $265,000, and Rick Ware Racing has purchased assets for $35,000.

The sale includes a charter that guarantees a starting position in all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Front Row Motorsports, a two-car Cup Series team, already has three charters. Two of those charters are utilized by the No. 34 Ford of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of David Ragan. FRM is leasing its other charter to TriStar Motorsports this year. One of the three charters was purchased from BK Racing for $2 million in late 2016.

