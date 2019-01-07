NASCAR Cup: Front Row Motorsports makes move

#38: David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport

By AMANDA VINCENT

A part of Front Row Motorsports’ preparation for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season was a move to a new race shop. The team relocated from Statesville, N.C., to a shop 18 miles away at Meadow Hill Circle in Mooresville, N.C., that used to house MDM Motorsports.

FRM has expanded from a two-car to a three-car team, adding Matt Tifft to the driver lineup that includes David Ragan and Michael McDowell. Front Row Motorsports purchased the assets of the now-defunct BK Racing last year. FRM holds charters for all three teams.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).