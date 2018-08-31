NASCAR Cup: Front Row Motorsports puts Joey Gase in No. 23 at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

According the NASCAR’s official entry list for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Front Row Motorsports has left the number and manufacturer of its newly-acquired third team the same, fielding the No. 23 Toyota team it purchased in a bankruptcy auction from BK Racing. Joey Gase is the driver for Darlington.

“I can’t thank BK Racing enough for giving me the opportunity to run the Bojangles’ Southern 500 this weekend,” Gase said. “To race in a classic race like the Southern 500 and on a very tough, slick legendary Darlington Raceway will be an honor.”

FRM purchase of equipment and a charter for $2.08 million was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Craig Whitley on Aug. 23. Front Row Motorsports must field a car representing the newly-acquired team for the remainder of 2018 to keep its charter in good standing. Plans for the team, including manufacturer, number and driver, beyond the Darlington race are unknown. FRM is a Ford team that fields the No. 34 for Michael McDowell and No. 38 for David Ragan. In the past, it has used the No. 35 for third entries.

The Southern 500 will be Gase’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington but his fourth series race of the 2018 season. His best finish of the season was a 25th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July.

Gase is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series His best Xfinity Series finish at Darlington in four previous starts was 24th in 2016.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).