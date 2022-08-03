NASCAR Cup: Front Row Motorsports withdraws appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team of Chris Buescher has withdrawn its appeals of penalties received after the July 24 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

“After further assessing penalties levied against its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team, Front Row Motorsports has notified NASCAR that it will drop its appeal and accept the penalty,” a statement from the race team read. “The team has made internal changes in its build practices to ensure the issues leading to the penalties will not happen again in the future.”

McDowell and the team were docked 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points and crew chief Blake Harris was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races. The penalties were the result of the No. 34 teams alleged violation of Sections 14.1 C, D and Q of the NASCAR rule book that pertain to overall vehicle assembly rule and 14.5 A and D regarding the car body. The weekly NASCAR penalty report that detailed the violation read, “Note: Modification of a single source supplied part. Additionally, all L2 penalties found after post-race inspection is completed will result in a penalty based off the minimum penalty options, and the race finishing position will not count towards eligibility for the playoffs, advancement in the playoffs, eligibility for non-points events and tie breakers.”

Engineer Chris Yerges will be McDowell’s interim crew chief for the next four races, beginning with Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Harris’ suspension was delayed a week by the team’s appeal.

McDowell is 26th in the points standings with four races remaining in the regular season. His only shot at making the playoffs is winning one of the next four races.

