NASCAR Cup: Furniture Row Racing gets control of its pit crews

By AMANDA VINCENT

Furniture Row Racing manages its own No. 77 and No. 78 pit crews for drivers Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, now, as Joe Gibbs Racing has transferred management of the two FRR pit crews to that race team, JGR confirmed to NASCAR.com on Wednesday.

Furniture Row Racing has a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, and previously, part of that arrangement included JGR providing pit crews for both the FRR teams. With JGR providing pit crews to Furniture Row, the personnel that made up Truex and Jones’ pit crews were employees of Joe Gibbs Racing, making for a strange situation after last month’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Truex and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch wrecked together while racing for the lead on a restart in the Brickyard 400. Afterward, there was an altercation between Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, and a couple of members of the No. 78 pit crew. In the week following the race, JGR suspended those two members of the Furniture Row Racing pit crew for three races. They will be able to return for Saturday night’s race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

Although Furniture Row Racing will take over management of its pit crews, those pit crews will continue to train at JGR facilities.

