NASCAR Cup: Furniture Row Racing, GMS Racing merger not in cards

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the loss of one of its primary sponsors, 5-Hour Energy, Furniture Row Racing has been evaluating its options for continuation of the No. 78 Toyota team of Martin Truex Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. One of those options was a merger with GMS Racing, but according to a Racin’ Boys report, talks between the two race teams have fallen through.

“We have a plan in place to continue running,” Furniture Row Racing President Joe Garone said. “We want to continue with Toyota, perhaps contract (downsize) and not have to rely on a technical partner. But this is a team that is not satisfied with just running. We want to be competitive. We are competitive. Toyota has been a terrific partner, and it has always been our intent to stay with Toyota. Right now, we’re doing everything in our power to replace 5-hour and continue to win races and championships.”

Truex and FRR are the defending Cup Series champions, and Garone has been adamant since the announced departure of 5-Hour Energy at season’s end that the No. 78 team will continue in 2019 and beyond.

“Our primary goal is to keep the team together,” Garone said. “Our whole team—Martin, Cole (Pearn, crew chief) —they want to stay together. We need to find a company that gets behind Martin Truex Jr. and (FRR owner) Barney Visser and sponsors this team.

GMS Racing fields teams in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series and recently expressed interest in entering the Cup Series. Team President Mike Beam bid on the recently sold BK Racing team, but that auction was won by Front Row Motorsports.

Although Garone hopes to keep his No. 78 team together, talk in the NASCAR garage, that has been reported by Sports Business Daily, has Truex moving to the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, replacing Daniel Suarez, next season and Suarez moving to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team to replace the retiring Kasey Kahne. FRR has a technical alliance with JGR. Leavine Family Racing is a Chevrolet team, but LFR owner Bob Leavine is looking to switch to Toyota ahead of the 2019 season.

