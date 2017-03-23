NASCAR Cup: Furniture Row Racing No. 77 hauler involved in accident

By AMANDA VINCENT

The car hauler of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Erik Jones was involved in a hit-and-run accident just after midnight Wednesday/Thursday en route to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for Sunday’s race at that track. Neither driver of the hauler was injured.

“We’re all very relieved no one was injured in the incident,” Furniture Row Racing President Joe Garone said. “There was substantial damage to the tractor, but everything in the trailer was checked out thoroughly and is okay. We’ve rented a tractor, and the No. 77 hauler is on schedule to arrive at Auto Club Speedway later today.”

Travis Watts was driving the No. 77 hauler, and David Shano was onboard as a co-driver.

The incident occurred on Interstate 15, about 15 miles north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when a car pulled off the shoulder and onto the highway, directly in front of the No. 77 hauler. The two occupants of the hit-and-run car were later arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol. The race team has provided the Highway Patrol footage of the incident, captured by a video dash cam in its vehicle.

