NASCAR Cup: Furniture Row Racing’s Barney Visser suffers heart attack

By AMANDA VINCENT

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser had a heart attack on Nov. 4 and successfully underwent bypass surgery Nov. 6 in Denver, Colo. As a result of the recent health issue, Visser will not be able to attend the final two races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season — Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway and Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Visser is expected to be released from the hospital by early next week, according to a press released from the race team.

Visser’s Furniture Row Racing fields the No. 77 and No. 78 Toyotas for Erik Jones and Martin Truex in the Cup Series. Truex is the series points leader and already has clinched a bert in the Championship Four at Homestead.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime to be in position to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship,” Visser said. “I hope to be in touch with Martin and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) leading up to Homestead and participate without too much excitement.”

