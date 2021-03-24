NASCAR Cup: future of electric vehicles on track

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Erik Jones tests the Next Gen car at Homestead-Miami Speedway on January 15, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season underway, it’s no secret that fans are paying just as much attention to the vehicles as they are to the drivers. But next year, updates to the NASCAR fleet will hit the tracks. Moving forward, there will be more emphasis on hybridization, starting with the Next Gen, which will debut at NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. The Next Gen received rave reviews during its Roval test and will officially premiered in February of next year.

“In my opinion, the importance of this car can’t be overstated,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. “There are many things that Next-Gen will do for us as a sport when it rolls out in 2022. The styling is going to be amazing. I think the racing is going to be better based on the aerodynamics of the vehicle.”

The Next Gen vehicle features 18” wheels with a single lug assembly and lower profile tires. Instead of the traditional H-pattern until, the Next Gen comes equipped with an Xtrac six-speed sequential shifter and a symmetrical body.

Hybrid electric vehicles serve several beneficial purposes in the NASCAR agenda. In a world where air pollution and climate change and key topics, NASCAR, like many other organizations, has to start thinking about how it can contribute to the betterment of the earth. Already, NASCAR boasts that it has successfully reduced greenhouse emission by 20% compared to its previous fuel formulation. The organization also promised to plant enough trees near its tracks for the next 40 years to help account for its carbon emissions.

Other eco-friendly and sustainable efforts have been made among individual teams and supported by NASCAR. Roush Fenway Racing recently became the first carbon neutral team in NASCAR. “We’ve spent months tracking, quantifying, measuring our existing carbon footprint and ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” said RFR president Steve Newmark. “We’re trying to show that even companies in an industry like ours can take steps to reduce overall emissions, and our hope is that it will set an example for other teams and the racing industry.”

Furthermore, this is NASCAR’s attempt to keep up with the trends; as in any industry, falling too far behind can create an unprecedented infrastructure collapse. For NASCAR, perhaps ignoring electric engines is akin to a business owner ignoring email marketing. Many of the automakers NASCAR works with, including Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota, are already launching their own lines of standard and luxury electric cars and hybrid vehicles.

Creating the Next Gen helps NASCAR stay close to the fuel-efficient models that its primary partner manufacturers are producing today and planning to produce in the future. After all, original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) are a crucial component of all healthy racing platforms and NASCAR has to adapt if it plans to attract more of them.

In lieu of a crossover pipe, the Next Gen also boasts a split exhaust that will make it sound slightly different than a traditional NASCAR vehicle. According to Hearing Health USA, it takes 16 hours to recover from just two hours of 100-decibel sound, which is what analysts suggest the average NASCAR race sound was. On the other hand, electric vehicles make very little noise.

Still, sound is a major part of the NASCAR experience, and even consumer electric vehicles need to have sound manually added to the engine to increase pedestrian awareness. Similarly, diminishing the engine sound taints the traditional NASCAR expectation, which is why Phelps promised that even with electric-powered batteries, sound will still play an integral role in the races. Dubbed the “sport of noise and nostalgia,” integrating hybrid engines is about much more than cutting back on greenhouse gases—and the stakes are high.

Back in 2005, Forbes dubbed NASCAR the fastest growing sport in America. At the time, the Cup Series was second only to the National Football League. Without a doubt, NASCAR has a powerful fan base with strong attachments to vehicle aesthetics and the sport’s roots, making it a bigger challenge to deviate from NASCAR’s core history by integrating electric.

With a core following that has an admiration towards the heyday nostalgia of NASCAR, Steve Phelps is tasked with introducing new concepts while still maintaining the integrity of the sports’ origins. Today, the Cup Series Playoffs crowns NASCAR champions in a controversial elimination-based style. Television viewers have plummeted by five million since 2005, making the new movement towards NASCAR’s future a precarious undertaking.

Addressing the viewership loss, Phelps said, “I think we were trying to search for that next-generation fan … and I don’t think we listened to what the hardcore fan wanted.”

Moving forward, Phelps hopes that the Next Gen vehicle will help attract the next generation NASCAR fan while still maintaining ties with its longtime fanbase. NASCAR’s DNA rides on the V-8 engine, but with calculated changes, Phelps hopes to keep both automakers and NASCAR fans happy.