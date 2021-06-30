NASCAR Cup: Ganassi sells to Trackhouse

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing, owned by racer Justin Marks and entertainer Armando Perez, more well-known as Pitbull, is purchasing the NASCAR portion of Chip Ganassi Racing. Changes resulting from the sell will take effect after the conclusion of the 2021 season.



“This is a landmark moment for Trackhouse Racing,” Marks said. “It is humbling to know we have secured our position in NASCAR for the next decade. These are never decisions made without a lot of thorough consideration and deep reflection by both parties. This process took several weeks and I want to thank Chip (Ganassi) for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey. Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire, and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry. It is truly an honor that we can build from that foundation. This acquisition provides Trackhouse a platform for years to come, enabling us to field multiple teams, elevate our on-track performance, deliver great value for our sponsors and partners, build lasting community impact programs and continue to grow our brand beyond the sports conversation.”

Trackhouse Racing is in its first year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series with Daniel Suarez as driver of its No. 99, using a charter leased from Spire Motorsports. Spire is selling that charter to Kaulig Racing at the end of the year.



The purchase of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets includes two charters with which CGR is fielding No. 1 and No. 42 entries driven by Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain, respectively. Trackhouse has announced that Suarez will continue with the team in 2022 but hasn’t revealed its driver for its second full-time entry for next season.



The NASCAR arm of CGR was formed in 1989 by Felix Sabates. Chip Ganassi, whose CGR also owns IMSA and IndyCar teams, bought a majority stake in Sabates’ SABCO IN 2001. While Ganassi is getting out of NASCAR, he is continuing in other forms of racing.



“I think this is a great day for NASCAR, as it seems like there are so many people that are wanting to get into the sport as owners – Michael Jordan, Pitbull, Denny (Hamlin) and plenty of others,” Ganassi said. “They are bringing new perspective, vision and insight, which is great for the sport. NASCAR has been building momentum over the last few years, and I am confident that it will continue to do so. Also, I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale. Justin simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision. As everyone knows, I care deeply for my employees, so selling to someone like Justin, who is part of the CGR family, made the reality of selling much easier. He knows our organization and the people. That gives me comfort. Everyone needs to know that I am still completely dedicated to the motorsports industry and will continue to run my other teams in INDYCAR, IMSA and Extreme E with the same enthusiasm that I always have.”

