NASCAR Cup: Gander RV 400 postponed until Monday

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 7, 2018 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET Sunday green flag, has been postponed to noon Monday as a result of rain.

The race neared its green flag just after 4 p.m. Sunday with race cars on a nearly dry track as dryers worked on a wet pit road. But rain returned before NASCAR was able to get the race underway. Dover International Speedway does not have lighting.

The race will take the green flag with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron on the front row. Elliott, who won at Dover last October, claimed the pole in a single-car qualifying session Friday. Another of their teammates, Alex Bowman, qualified in the top-five, but since his No. 88 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice, he will be among four driver to drop to the back for the start of the race.

Other drivers required to start in the back because of pre-race inspection issues include Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft. Truex also had qualified in the top-20. Tifft also will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race, because his car failed inspection an additional time.

NASCAR already has announced a competition caution scheduled for lap 40 because of rain washing all the rubber off the track from NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series races, practice sessions and qualifying. The 400-lap distance will be divided into stages of 120, 120 and 160 laps.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the Gander RV 400.

Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers in Dover wins with 11. His most recent Cup Series win came at Dover in June 2017.

“This is just one of those places that an athlete finds a bond with a facility or a venue that they connect with,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if I have only three wheels on that thing. I still feel like I would have a shot to win. I just love this place.”

