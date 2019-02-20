NASCAR Cup: Garrett Smithley in No. 77 at Atlanta

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR XFINTY Series driver Garrett Smithley poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Garrett Smithley is on the entry list for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway as driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Smithley is in his fourth season as a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular as a driver for JD Motorsports. In 100-career starts in that series, he has one top-five (a fifth-place finish at last year’s season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway) and four top-10 finishes.

Smithley made three Cup Series starts last year, two for StarCom Racing and one for Premium Motorsports, posting a best finish 32nd in his most recent race at Michigan International Speedway.

Jamie McMurray drove Spire Motorsports’ entry, then a No. 40, in the Feb. 17 season-opening Daytona 500. That race was assumed to be McMurray’s last race in the series. He was credited with a 22nd-place finish after being collected in a crash. Quin Houff has been announced as a driver for the team for a partial schedule, beginning with the March 10 race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

