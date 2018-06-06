NASCAR Cup: Garrett Smithley plans debut at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Garrett Smithley plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at in the FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn as driver of the No. 99 StarCom Racing Chevrolet.

“Five years ago to the weekend, I made my stock debut in the ARCA series at Pocono, and now I’m getting a shot at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. It’s surreal,” Smithley said. “When you’re a kid starting racing, the dream is to make it to the top. Victory Lane Oil, Showcase Auto Sales, and StarCom Racing are making that happen. Michigan is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. It’s also cool to work with Derrike Cope again. We have a long history together with him giving me my first opportunity to race ARCA and my first opportunity in the Xfinity Series. My goal is to finish all the laps and have a ton of fun doing it.”

Smithley is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He made his debut in that series at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2015 in a car owned by Cope, the General Manager of StarCom Racing. His other 77-career Xfinity starts have come with JD Motorsports. He has one-career top-five in the series, a fifth in this year’s season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He also has four-career top-10s.

Smithley has seven NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts and five in the ARCA Racing Series. He also drove for Cope in his first-three ARCA races.

“We are excited for a new partnership,” Cope said. “It has been a pleasure watching Garrett develop over the past 5 years. SCR, myself and my wife Elyshia are delighted to welcome him back for his Cup debut and, hopefully, a solid run in the 99.”

StarCom recently expanded from a one-car to a two-car team, adding the No. 99. Cope has driven the car at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and last weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

