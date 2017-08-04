NASCAR Cup: Gary Klutt makes series debut at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Canadian race car driver Gary Klutt plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in the I Love New York 355 at The Glen. He’s set to drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports.

Klutt has one-career NASCAR national series start, coming in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series road-course race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. He finished 11th in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports entry that is sometimes driven by team owner Kyle Busch.

The bulk of Klutt’s NASCAR experience has come in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. He has 33-career starts in that series between 2010 and 2017, including a win, three top-fives and 22 top-10 finishes. He competed full-time in that series in 2015 and 2016, finishing in the top-10 of the final standings both years.

