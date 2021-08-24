NASCAR Cup: Gaunt Brothers Racing enlists Landon Cassill

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: NASCAR driver Landon Cassill poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Landon Cassill will be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for the two remaining superspeedway races on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule Saturday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Oct. 3 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.



“Marty Gaunt is someone who I’ve always believed in,” Cassill said. “We’ve had a really good relationship for a long time, and we’ve talked about working together many times over the years. This is really good timing and a perfect opportunity to get in his No. 96 Toyota Camry and see what we can do.”



Cassill last competed in the Cup Series in 2019. In 324 races since 2010, he has a best finish of fourth at Talladega in 2014.



This year, Cassill has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as driver for JD Motorsports. In 166-career Xfinity races, dating back to 2007, he has one top-five, coming at Daytona in 2011, and 14 top-10 finishes.



“Landon and I have often talked about finding a way to work together. He’s a scrappy, determined racer and I’m thrilled to finally have him in our racecar,” Gaunt Brothers Racing Resident Marty Gaunt said. “Daytona and Talladega are two tracks where it’s supremely important to stay out of trouble and be there at the end for any chance at success, and that’s one of Landon’s strong suits. Being able to bring Landon back to the Cup Series while introducing Carnomaly to our sport is something we take a lot of pride in.”

After competing full-time in the Cup Series will Daniel Suarez as driver in 2020, GBR has scaled back to a partial schedule this year, focusing, primarily, on road-course and superspeedway races. In five races, so far, in 2021, four with Ty Dillon behind the wheel, the No. 96 team has a best finish of 19th on the Daytona road course.



