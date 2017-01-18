NASCAR Cup: Gaunt Brothers Racing expects to run plate races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gaunt Brothers Racing, previously a team in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, expects to field a Toyota in the four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series restrictor-plate races in 2017, beginning with the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a return trip to Daytona in July and two races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. D.J. Kennington will drive the car.

“With the recent unveiling of the 2018 Toyota Camry (then will participate in NASCAR competition in 2017), we feel that now is the right time to return to the race track,” team owner Marty Gaunt said. “We’re going to provide a concentrated effort this season at tracks on which we can immediately adapt and compete.”

Gaunt also is President of Triad Racing Technologies, a company that provides engines to some Toyota NASCAR teams. The four-race Cup Series effort is a partnership with RAB Racing, a longtime Triad client. Through the partnership, RAB Racing will supply the race cars, shop space and technical support.

“There are a lot of great things happening with the sport right now, and we feel fortunate to continue our relationship with Marty, Triad and Toyota, starting with this attempt at the Daytona 500,” RAB Racing owner Robby Benton said.

Previously, Gaunt held leadership roles at Team Penske, Red Horse Racing and Red Bull Racing.

Kennington has 56 races of experience across NASCAR’s three national divisions — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. He made his Cup Series debut at Phoenix International Raceway last season. He finished 35th in a car owned by Jay Robinson. He is a two-time Pinty’s Series champion, most recently in 2012, and has won 19 races in that series.

