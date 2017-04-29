NASCAR Cup: Gaunt Brothers Racing hires Mike Ford

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gaunt Brothers Racing is expected to make its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of 2017 in Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on May 7. D.J. Kennington remains the team’s driver, but he’ll have a new crew chief, Mike Ford, for the Talladega Race.

Ford is a veteran NASCAR crew chief with 25 premier series wins to his credit with teams including BK Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yates Racing, Everham Motorsports and Bill Elliott Racing.

“With the addition of Mike Ford, we hope to build on what we accomplished in Daytona,” team owner Marty Gaunt said, according to a Motorsport.com report.

GBR, a competitor in NASCAR’s Canadian-based Pinty’s Series and the US regional K&N Pro Series, made its Cup Series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500. In that race, Kennington and the No. 96 team finished 36th after being involved in a crash. The team plans to enter all four of the 2017 restrictor-plate races — two at Daytona and two at Talladega.

