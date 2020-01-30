NASCAR Cup: Gaunt Brothers Racing makes Daniel Suarez’s hiring official

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 07: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Demo Day Ford, gets into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After multiple published reports putting Daniel Suarez in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for the full 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the race team made the news official Tuesday. The 2020 season will be Gaunt Brothers Racing’s first full season of Cup Series competition after running partial schedules since 2017, last season with Parker Kligerman as driver.

“It’s great to be back with Toyota and back in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Suarez said. “My NASCAR career started off really well, and Toyota was a very big part of that. To have them in my corner again gives me a lot of confidence. Gaunt Brothers Racing has something to prove and so do I. We’re committed to each other and we’re going to build each other up.”

Suarez drove a Toyota in his first two years of Cup Series competition in 2017 and 2018 after Joe Gibbs Racing promoted him to NASCAR’s top series to fill the seat in the No. 19 vacated by Carl Edwards’ retirement. Suarez was the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2016. Suarez was replaced by Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota for 2019, though, and made the move to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 41 Ford. He has been replaced at SHR by Cole Custer, who SHR promoted from the Xfinity Series.

Suarez was 17th in the driver points standings last season, highest among those who didn’t make the playoffs. He posted four top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes in 36 races. In 108-career starts, Suarez has eight top-fives and 32 top-10s.

“We’ve been working toward this moment since Gaunt Brothers Racing joined the Cup Series in 2017,” Gaunt Brothers Racing President Marty Gaunt said. “We’ve made steady improvement every year, but bringing Daniel on board allows us to take a giant leap forward. We’re investing in each other. He’s not content to just be here and neither are we. We’ve been very strategic in everything we’ve done, and between our partnership with Toyota and the resources now available to us, we can take that next step and deliver for Daniel and all of our partners.”

Dave Winston will be Saurez’s crew chief. Winston’s crew chief experience in the Cup Series came in 2014 at BK Racing and 2016 with Leavine Family Racing. Last season, he was a race engineer for 2019 Rookie-of-the-Year Daniel Hemric at Richard Childress Racing.

